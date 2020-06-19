An Elm City woman led police on a brief chase through downtown Thursday morning before coming to a stop in Troy, according to Keene police.
Pamela Bosworth, 47, of Keene is charged with reckless operation and disobeying an officer for failing to stop, both misdemeanors, Lt. Steven Tenney said. Police cited Bosworth for yellow-line and red-light violations.
Bosworth was arraigned Thursday in Cheshire County Circuit Court and is now being held at the Cheshire County jail, according to Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal.
A passerby called police around 6:50 a.m. and reported someone driving erratically south on Route 12A into Keene, Tenney said. An officer saw Bosworth cross the center line while driving on Court Street and tried to pull her over, but she continued south through Central Square and onto Main Street, according to police reports.
Police followed Bosworth’s vehicle through Swanzey and into Troy, where Troy police used a spike strip to stop her vehicle in front of the Dollar General at 231 North Main St., Tenney said.
The pursuit never reached excessive speeds and ended shortly after 7 a.m., Tenney said.
“Luckily at that time, traffic was fairly light, so luckily there was no accident or anything like that,” Tenney said.