Keene Police are investigating several incidents of vandalism that they believe may be connected.
Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a broken window at Monadnock Vapor on Washington Street. According to Lt. Steve Tenney, there was nothing stolen from the shop, and the police concluded the suspects might be minors after reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby business and from the Southwest N.H. Mutual Aid office on Vernon Street.
Later that morning, shortly before 10 a.m., Keene Police responded to a report of two vehicles that had slashed tires at Ashuelot Valley Academy on Washington Street. Then, around 12:30 p.m. Friday, another call came in about two more vehicles with slashed tires on High Street.
Tenney said the police believe the same suspects responsible the broken window are also responsible for the slashed tires. He said the tip of a steak knife was found near one of the vehicles and the handle of a matching knife had been found near the broken window.
Tenney also said that on Sunday, shortly after 5 p.m., additional slashed tires were found at Keene State College, which were believed to be damaged during the previous night. However, Tenney said police have no reason to believe this incident is connected to the others.