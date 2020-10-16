A Keene State student reported she was assaulted Wednesday night when an unknown man grabbed her arm while she was walking on campus, according to Keene police.
The student was walking by herself behind the Owl’s Nest residences on the west side of campus around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday when the man reportedly grabbed her and pulled her, Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney said Thursday. The woman did not require any medical treatment, he added.
“She was able to separate from this person and went to campus safety, where they then called [Keene police] to make the report,” Tenney said.
As of Friday morning, police do not have any suspects, Tenney said, but officers are reviewing security footage and seeking any witnesses. Tenney added that he is not aware of any similar incidents at the college recently.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Keene Police Department at 357-9813.