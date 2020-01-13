A woman returned home after work Saturday to a burglary in progress, according to Keene police.
The suspect left before the woman called police, said Keene police Lt. Benjamin Nugent.
Just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call at a house on Foster Street, Nugent said. The house is rented by the room, he said, to the woman and three other tenants.
Nugent said the woman reportedly noticed a man inside the house when she arrived, though she didn’t think her roommates were home. As she approached the entrance, he said, she noticed a towel hanging over the door’s window and broken glass on the ground.
Nugent said she returned to her car and began to drive away, but then she saw a man outside the house. They reportedly had a brief verbal exchange, Nugent said, before the man left and the resident called police.
The house “had clearly been gone through,” Nugent said, and some food was eaten. Police won’t have a full inventory of what was taken until all of the tenants are home, he said.
This is an active investigation, Nugent said. Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Keene police at 357-9813.