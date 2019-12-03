A Keene man was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly possessing a stolen handgun.
Adrian J. Russell, 23, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and common law criminal contempt, according to police.
Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said the 9 mm handgun, owned by Michael Pappas of Troy, was taken from his truck around 3 p.m. Sunday.
The truck was unlocked and parked in the vacant lot behind Anderson the Florist and Domino’s on Main Street, according to Tenney.
Russell, who is homeless, was found by an officer about three hours later walking near the intersection of Court and Union streets in possession of the gun, according to Tenney. Russell matched the description given to police by Pappas, Tenney noted.
Russell was also captured on video taking the gun, police said.
Russell was held overnight at the Cheshire County jail and was arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court Monday afternoon, according to police.