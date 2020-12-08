A Keene man was arrested Monday after police allege he assaulted his female partner at their Colony Mill apartment and then brandished a handgun to threaten her.
Kyle Estrada, 32, was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of simple assault and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney. The latter is a felony under state law.
Police allege that Estrada held the woman, 33, against a wall as she tried to leave their apartment just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
After she was able to free herself, Estrada displayed a handgun and is believed to have told her something to the effect of “she knew what would happen if she didn’t come back,” Tenney said.
Tenney said he did not know Tuesday morning whether Estrada had pointed the gun at her.
The woman then left the apartment and called police from a lower level of the Colony Mill building, he said. After officers conducted an initial welfare check of the apartment and the couple’s child, the woman shared more information about the alleged incident, according to Tenney.
Based on that conversation, in which she alleged that Estrada had threatened her with the gun, police applied for a warrant for his arrest, he said. Police arrested Estrada around 2 p.m. on Monday after stopping the car he was driving.
His case is scheduled to be heard in Cheshire County Superior Court today.