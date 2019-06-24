A Keene man was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon Monday after his pickup truck crashed into a marsh area off Route 12, according to police.
Edward Lacount, 83, was driving south on Route 12 in Keene when his 2006 Honda Ridgeline went off the side of the highway, Keene police Sgt. Collin Zamore said.
Zamore said the call for the incident near the intersection of Route 12 and Wyman Road came in just before 12:30 p.m.
A preliminary investigation determined that no other vehicles were involved, and that Lacount's truck went airborne after hitting the grass beyond the shoulder and then landed in a marsh area approximately 100 feet off the roadway, Zamore said.
He said Lacount was the only person in the vehicle and suffered a head injury along with other upper body injuries, which do not appear to be life threatening. Police are investigating whether a medical issue caused the crash, according to Zamore, who did not have details about damage to the truck.