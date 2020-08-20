Police arrested a Keene man Wednesday afternoon on assault charges stemming from an incident last Thursday, in which he allegedly ran into a 76-year-old man with his bicycle and then kicked him several times in the head.
Brian Jesse Hinz, 38, is charged with one count of second-degree felony assault and one count of misdemeanor simple assault, Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney said Thursday morning. Officers arrested Hinz on a warrant shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday on East Diane Drive, according to police records.
Police began investigating the charges against Hinz last Thursday, when officers responded to the CVS parking lot at 268 West St. for a report of a man who had been assaulted, Tenney said. The incident began a little while earlier when the alleged victim, a 76-year-old Keene man, was backing out of a parking spot in Central Square and almost ran into Hinz, who was on a bicycle, Tenney said.
Hinz then followed the man to CVS, where the man exited his car and Hinz began yelling at him, Tenney said. The 76-year-old reportedly put his hands up and apologized for almost hitting Hinz.
“Mr. Hinz responded by then pedaling his bike at him very fast and hitting the gentleman with his bike,” causing him to fall down, Tenney said. Once the man was on the ground, Tenney said, Hinz got off his bike and reportedly kicked the man in the head “at least twice.”
The alleged victim suffered injuries to his head and cuts on his legs, Tenney said. The man initially refused an ambulance but later went to the hospital on his own, Tenney added.
Hinz was held overnight and is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court on Thursday, Tenney said.