A Keene man was recently indicted on multiple felony charges after police say he fired a gun near someone during an argument in the city this spring, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Santana Sanchez, 27, is charged with criminal threatening, reckless conduct and second-degree assault in connection with the May 19 incident, which police have said occurred in the middle of Franklin Street that night.
In an indictment filed last month in superior court, county prosecutors say Sanchez brandished a gun at the other man, Alejandro Rosario, during their argument and then fired it near Rosario’s head, burning his face.
Keene police arrested Sanchez that night after responding to reported gunfire in the area, according to an affidavit written by Officer Joel T. Velez.
In the affidavit, Velez said Rosario told him that the dispute between him and Sanchez was over a woman whom they both knew. Sanchez had previously sent Rosario threatening text messages, including a photo of a firearm and a message to the effect of, “Looks like 14 in the clip, where you at,” Rosario told Velez, according to the affidavit.
On May 19, Sanchez followed Rosario and the woman by vehicle to Franklin Street, where the two men started arguing at a close distance, Velez wrote in the affidavit. Rosario told Velez that as he tried to push Sanchez, Sanchez brandished a gun and raised it above Rosario’s neck, firing a shot past his lower jaw and cheek.
The incident happened around 8 p.m., Keene police told The Sentinel in May.
Velez observed fresh burn marks on Rosario’s face that were consistent with a close-range gunshot, according to his affidavit.
Sanchez told police after his arrest that the gun had fired accidentally when Rosario pushed him, Velez wrote.
Sanchez has been held at Cheshire County jail in Keene after a judge denied him bail, citing the allegations against him as well as two previous bail orders that prohibited him from possessing a firearm. A pretrial conference in the case is scheduled for Sept. 24.