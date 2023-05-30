A Keene man is being charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly struck a Keene police officer in the jaw early Tuesday.
According to a news release from the city’s police department, police responded to a residence on Cross Street for a reported home invasion and assault following an altercation on Vernon Street.
Police say that when an officer arrived at the scene, at about 12:25 a.m., multiple people were reported injured and an ambulance was requested immediately.
Lt. Benjamin Nugent told The Sentinel Tuesday that 23-year-old Stephen Bryan was identified as the suspect after an officer arrived at the Cross Street residence to find Bryan being restrained by two others, Christopher Garcia, 22, and Raymond Smith, 30, on a couch in Smith’s apartment.
Nugent said a fight between the three began on Vernon Street after Bryan had fallen on the ground and Garcia and Smith spoke to him. Bryan then got up and went after the two other men, when Garcia allegedly hit him in the head with a glass bottle, Nugent said.
Garcia and Smith went to Smith’s Cross Street apartment, Nugent said, and Bryan followed them and kicked the door open, charging after them.
According to Nugent, an ambulance had been called for Bryan, but while being looked at for injuries, he struck Officer Jack LaPorte and was instead taken to the Cheshire County Jail.
LaPorte was later taken to Cheshire Medical Center as a precautionary measure and was treated and released, according to the news release.
Nugent said Bryan is the only person involved facing charges.
Bryan was held at the Cheshire County House of Corrections to be arraigned in the Cheshire County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Police asked anyone with information on the incident to call the department at 357-9813.
This article has been changed to correct a detail of how the alleged fight began.
