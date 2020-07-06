WENTWORTH — Police say a Keene man died in a motor vehicle crash in Wentworth on Monday morning.
John Hope Jr., 65, was found dead at the scene on Route 25, N.H. State Police said in a news release Monday evening.
Troopers responded to the crash around 7:15 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that Hope had left a lumber yard carrying a load of lumber on a flatbed trailer and was heading west when the road curved sharply left, the release said.
The vehicle went over the white fog line, then “made a drastic turn to the left in what appeared to be an attempt to remain on the roadway,” the release said. Because of the sharp change in direction, the vehicle tipped over onto its passenger side, then rolled over onto its roof, according to the release.
State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone who witnessed it or has relevant information is asked to contact Trooper Sean Smarz at 223-8707 or sean.smarz@dos.nh.gov.