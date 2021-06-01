A 34-year-old Keene man faces a felony criminal threatening charge after police say he pulled a knife during a fight Monday afternoon on Lamson Street.
No one was injured in the altercation, which began around 12:30 p.m., Keene Police Sgt. Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said. Police are still investigating what caused the fight, he added.
Officers did not immediately arrest anyone but during the course of their investigation learned that Mark Andrew Dennis Jr. allegedly threatened a 31-year-old Keene man with a knife. Derendal declined to release the name of the alleged victim and the other person involved in the fight, a 25-year-old Keene man, citing the ongoing investigation.
Police wrote a warrant for Dennis and arrested him without incident around 9:20 p.m. on Marlboro Street. He was held in jail overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court today at 1:30 p.m., Derendal said.