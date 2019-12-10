A Keene High School student was taken to the hospital this morning following what police suspect was a drug overdose.
Police responded to the incident at the school, involving a 17-year-old boy, around 10:05 a.m., according to Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus "T.J." Derendal.
The student started showing symptoms of an overdose in his classroom, Derendal said.
He said the teen did not appear to be in life-threatening danger and was conscious when taken to Cheshire Medical Center. Derendal said police don't know the substance involved with the suspected overdose.
The incident is under investigation by Keene police Officer Josh English, who is Keene High's school resource officer.
Keene High School Principal James Logan was not immediately available for comment.
