ANTRIM — Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the death of a man early Friday morning, the N.H. Attorney General's Office announced.
Jason Beam, 41, was found dead in a home at 5 Gregg Lake Road around 3 a.m., the office said in a news release Friday afternoon.
Because the suspect is a juvenile, further details will not be released at this time, the release said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
Firefighters were called to 5 Gregg Lake Road a little before 3 a.m. for a report of a structure fire with someone still in the home, on the couch and bleeding, Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale said. Firefighters extricated the man and put out the fire, which was mostly limited to a different room in the house, Gale said. The man was dead and had signs of "obvious trauma," he said.
Gale said a woman and child were outside the home when firefighters arrived. They were uninjured.
Town and county land records list the owners of 5 Gregg Lake Road as Jason W. Beam and Julie L. Patten.