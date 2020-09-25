The woman charged in the Jonathan Amerault murder case told officers that her husband ordered her to kill Amerault after discovering that the two had a relationship, and then shot Amerault himself after she refused, according to an affidavit written by police.
According to the warrant, Britany Barron, 31, of Jaffrey told investigators from the N.H. State Police Major Crime Unit that her husband, 30-year-old Armando Barron of Jaffrey, used her cell phone to lure Amerault to Annette Wayside Park during the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday. There, according to the affidavit, Armando assaulted Amerault and then ordered his wife to shoot him.
"Britany Barron would not place her finger on the trigger," the affidavit says, summarizing her account to police. "When she did not shoot him, Armando removed the gun from her hand. Armando then directed Britany to place her foot on Jonathan's throat to kill him. Britany placed her foot against Jonathan's throat, but she did not push down with such force."
Following that, Britany Barron said, Armando Barron ordered Amerault into his own vehicle, a grey Subaru Impreza, according to the affidavit. Britany Barron told investigators that once Amerault was in the car, Armando Barron turned around and fired three shots, two of which struck Amerault in the chest, one in the head, Sgt. Stephen Sloper of N.H. State Police wrote in the affidavit.
She then told investigators that Armando Barron ordered her to drive Amerault's car, with his body inside, north toward Errol, to an area where the pair had frequently camped, Sloper wrote.
Once there, she said, Armando Barron ordered her to remove Amerault's head so he could not be identified via dental records, according to the affidavit. She said she did so with a saw and it was buried separately, Sloper wrote.
A pair of N.H. Fish and Game conservation officers found Britany at the site and advised her that she should not to be camping in that area. The affidavit says that those officers returned later at Britany Barron's request to retrieve something from the camp site, and noticed "drag marks in the mud." One of the officers, according to the affidavit, then spotted what appeared to be a body wrapped in a tarp in a nearby brook.
Britany Barron also told police that her husband had assaulted her while on the way to Annette Wayside Park. Armando Barron was arrested on assault charges Wednesday and later charged with capital murder.
Britany Barron has been charged with three counts of falsifying evidence alleging she mutilated and concealed the body and attempted to clean Amerault's car.
Armando Barron pleaded not guilty and was ordered detained at an arraignment Friday in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Britany Barron's arraignment is scheduled for later this afternoon in Coos County.