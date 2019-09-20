LYNDEBOROUGH — A Jaffrey man was trapped in his car and later taken by helicopter to the hospital after his 2011 Dodge Challenger crashed into a tree Tuesday night, police said.
Joshua Nichols, 37, had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Lyndeborough Fire Department at the scene on Center Road in Lyndeborough, according to a news release from Lyndeborough police.
Nichols was flown by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., for his injuries. His condition at the hospital was unavailable this morning.
Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, which was reported at about 6:20 p.m.