CHESTERFIELD — A Spofford woman was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock in Lebanon via helicopter Tuesday after suffering severe injuries in a bicycle accident on North Shore Road, Chesterfield police said in a news release Thursday.
Judy Idelkope was injured in the accident, but her condition was not immediately available Friday morning.
According to police, the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
On Wednesday, Chesterfield police responded to a pair of vehicle accidents in town.
One of those occurred on Route 63 near Gateway Drive when a Continental Paving Truck was driving north, lost control and rolled down the embankment on the west side of the road, police said.
That accident is under investigation, but police say that speed is believed to be a factor. Three people were inside the truck and were all driven to Cheshire Medical center by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are withholding their identities until the families have been notified.
The other accident on Wednesday, a two-vehicle collision, happened at the intersection of Twin Brook Road and Route 9. Chesterfield police say a silver Chevy SUV was driving on Twin Brook Road toward Route 9 and collided with a van driving east on Route 9.
According to police, the woman driving the Chevy was driven to Cheshire Medical Center in an ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are withholding her name until her family has been notified. The man driving the van was uninjured.
Anyone with information on any of the three accidents is encouraged to call Chesterfield Police Lt. Lance Rouse at 603-363-4233 extension 62.
