BRATTLEBORO — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found early this morning, according to a news release from Vermont State Police.

Brattleboro police found the woman's body in a vehicle on Elliot Street shortly before 1 a.m., the release said.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the woman's cause and manner of death. 

Vermont State Police said the woman's identity will be released following further investigation.

The investigation also includes members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division.

Anyone with additional information that may help investigators is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600 or Brattleboro Police at 802-257-7950.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8585, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com

