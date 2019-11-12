ANTRIM — Police say they're investigating the suspicious death of a local man reported early Monday morning.
Antrim and Hillsboro police responded to Prospect Street around 3:25 a.m. for a reported gunshot wound, according to a news release from Antrim Police Chief Scott Lester.
David James Geddes Lozeau, 27, was pronounced dead upon arrival from his injuries, the release said. Where Lozeau was shot was not released.
The incident was self-contained, according to the release, and there does not appear to be any threat or danger to the public.
Antrim police are continuing to investigate the incident, with assistance from State Police.
No further information was available.
The N.H. Medical Examiner’s Office and detectives with the N.H. State Police Major Crime Unit responded to assist in the investigation.
This is the second suspicious death in Antrim this month. On Nov. 1, Jason Beam, 41, died by what was later ruled a homicide at his home on Gregg Lake Road. A juvenile was arrested in connection with Beam's death.