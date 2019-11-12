Update and a note to readers: Antrim police now say that this person died by suicide, though earlier they had reported it was a suspicious death. Police Chief Scott Lester said the investigation initially showed circumstances that weren't typical of a person who died by suicide. The confirmation of the person's death by suicide came through an autopsy today.
Except in rare circumstances, The Sentinel does not report on a suicide, including the name of the person and the manner of suicide. This didn't happen today because of the initial report of a suspicious death.
We have since removed the name of the person and address to follow our policy of not identifying the person who died by suicide.
To access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255. For The Samaritans’ hotline, call 357-5505 or 1-866-457-2910
-----------------------------------------------------
ANTRIM — Police say they're investigating the suspicious death of a local man reported early Monday morning.
Antrim and Hillsboro police responded around 3:25 a.m. for a reported gunshot wound, according to a news release from Antrim Police Chief Scott Lester.
The incident was self-contained, according to the release, and there does not appear to be any threat or danger to the public.
Antrim police are continuing to investigate the incident, with assistance from State Police.
No further information was available.
The N.H. Medical Examiner’s Office and detectives with the N.H. State Police Major Crime Unit responded to assist in the investigation.