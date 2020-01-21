FITZWILLIAM — Police say they're looking for three masked males who robbed the State Line Grocery on Route 12 the night of Jan. 15 while armed with knives and a gun.
The store clerk told police that the trio ran into the store, jumped the checkout counter and demanded money from the register, according to a news release Tuesday from Fitzwilliam police. They took an unspecified amount of money, nine cartons of Camel cigarettes and three cartons of Seneca cigarettes, the release said.
Police responded to the reported robbery at 9:52 p.m.
Officers from the Fitzwilliam, Rindge, Jaffrey and Winchendon, Mass., police departments and N.H. State Police searched the area for the suspects, who were last seen running toward State Line Circle, according to the release.
Police described the men as wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and masks. One carried a semi-automatic handgun while the other two carried knives, police said.
Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact Fitzwilliam Police Chief Leonard DiSalvo at 585-6565 or chief@fitzpolice.us.