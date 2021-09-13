Keene police are investigating a burglary at Timoleon's Restaurant that was reported early Sunday morning.
Shortly before 6 a.m., police received a call that cash had been taken from the Main Street restaurant, according to Sgt. T.J. Derendal, who said police are not disclosing the amount that was taken. He said it was determined that the suspect forced their way in via the alleyway entrance to the building.
Derendal said nothing was damaged during the incident and that the investigation is ongoing.