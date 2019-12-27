SPOFFORD — Chesterfield police are investigating a possible burglary at the Spofford Post Office, according to a Facebook post this morning.
A brief post on the police department’s Facebook page just before 7 a.m. said the post office on North Shore Road would be “closed for an [undetermined] amount of time today.”
Just a few minutes later, another announcement said the Chesterfield Police Department is “conducting a possible burglary investigation” and asked the public not to go to the Spofford Post Office for the next few hours. The department wrote that it would update its followers when it completed its investigation at the scene.
Chesterfield police were not immediately reachable for comment, and a call to the post office went unanswered.