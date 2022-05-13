We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Keene police and several other first responders had a heavy presence on Green Street late Friday night, following what a Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid dispatcher described as a "pretty significant" incident.
Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus "T.J." Derendal declined to comment on the circumstances while on the scene outside a white, two-story residential building, but said a news release with further details will be sent out Saturday morning.
According to Mutual Aid's live Twitter feed, first responders were called to the area just after 8:30 p.m. for a medical call. The area outside the building, between Green Court and Union Street was blocked off with caution tape, with several law-enforcement officers standing within the taped-in area. On the ground near the tape at Green Court was a blood-soaked rag.
Shortly before 10 p.m., one of the officers told a woman there that they'd be on the scene investigating for several hours.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
