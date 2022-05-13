20220516-LOC-Green Street

Law enforcement personnel stand around an ambulance outside of a residence on Green Street Friday night.

 Olivia Belanger / Sentinel Staff

Keene police and several other first responders had a heavy presence on Green Street late Friday night, following what a Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid dispatcher described as a "pretty significant" incident.

Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus "T.J." Derendal declined to comment on the circumstances while on the scene outside a white, two-story residential building, but said a news release with further details will be sent out Saturday morning.

According to Mutual Aid's live Twitter feed, first responders were called to the area just after 8:30 p.m. for a medical call. The area outside the building, between Green Court and Union Street was blocked off with caution tape, with several law-enforcement officers standing within the taped-in area. On the ground near the tape at Green Court was a blood-soaked rag.

Shortly before 10 p.m., one of the officers told a woman there that they'd be on the scene investigating for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.