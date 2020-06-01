GILSUM — The authorities are investigating the death of a person who had been believed to be missing, according to a news release Monday from the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office.
"We are waiting for positive identification of the deceased," the release said. "At this point, nothing suggests foul play."
The release does not say who police believe the person to be.
Twenty minutes earlier, a separate release from the sheriff's office canceled a missing-person alert on Eleanor Turetsky, 75, of Gilsum, that had been issued Thursday. Turetsky had last been seen around May 1, according to a previous news release from the sheriff's office.
Sheriff Eli Rivera declined to comment on the deceased person's identity before investigators make a positive identification.