BRATTLEBORO — Police shot and killed a “person of interest” Tuesday night in the suspicious death of a missing Massachusetts woman, according to Vermont State Police.
The news release said the man's name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
Earlier in the day, Vermont State Police had asked for the public’s help to locate Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass. That earlier release describes Davis as the ex-boyfriend of Mary Anderson, of Harvard, who was found dead in her pickup truck in Brattleboro Tuesday morning. Anderson, 23, had been reported missing over the weekend.
Vermont State Police have not indicated why Davis was a person of interest, other than to say he might have information about the case.
The Brattleboro Police Department deferred questions to Vermont State Police late Tuesday night. A State Police spokesman said the agency is no longer seeking the public's help to locate Davis. The spokesman declined to comment on the identity of the man killed by police.
In a news release Tuesday night, Vermont State Police said they'd located a person of interest Tuesday evening in West Brattleboro and shot and killed him during an attempt to speak with him around 7:45 p.m. The release does not state whether the man was armed or what led police to shoot him.
Vermont State Police have begun an inquiry into the fatal police shooting, the release states.
Early Tuesday morning, Anderson’s body was found inside her pickup truck parked on Elliot Street after she was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in Hudson, N.H., the release states.
Her body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, and to make a positive identification, police said. The autopsy is expected to take place Wednesday, according to Vermont State Police.
Anderson's truck is being processed by the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search team, the release states.
Police would like to speak with anyone who saw anything suspicious or who might have video that shows the area on or around Elliot Street on Monday, the release states. People with information should call Vermont State Police in Westminster, Vt., at 802-722-4600, or the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7946.
