BRATTLEBORO — Police have released the name of the driver killed in a motor vehicle crash in Brattleboro this past week.
Courtney L. Girouard, 38, of Brattleboro was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which struck a telephone pole, according to Brattleboro police. The vehicle rolled, ejecting Girouard, police said in a news release Friday night.
Police previously said the crash happened Tuesday night in the vicinity of 729 Upper Dummerston Road and that the driver had been pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for hours in that area because of downed wires.
Police, who responded to the scene at about 7:30 that night, continue to investigate the crash’s cause.