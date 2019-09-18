Police say a Charlestown woman driving Sunday on Interstate 91 in Weathersfield, Vt., struck someone who was lying in the road after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash.
Vermont State Police identified the woman as Patricia Whitcomb, 65. In a news release Wednesday, the agency said it is consulting with prosecutors on “any possible charges that may arise from the incident.” The driver had previously been unidentified after failing to stop on the highway Sunday, police said.
Sometime before 1 a.m. Sunday, a Jeep Wrangler traveling south drifted off the left side of the interstate and drove several hundred feet in the grassy median before veering back onto the road, crossing both lanes, striking the guardrail, spinning and coming to a stop in the left lane, according to a news release State Police issued Sunday.
The first people on the scene stopped and witnessed the driver, Keanan Thompson, 22, of Stockbridge, Vt., lying in the middle of the highway, according to the release. Before they could help him, a gray sedan drove through the crash site, striking Thompson, and continued without stopping, the release said.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene. The information released by State Police does not indicate whether investigators believe he died as a result of the initial crash or after being struck by the sedan.
Whitcomb came to Vermont State Police’s Westminster barracks Monday to report that she believed she may have been the driver who struck Thompson, according to the agency’s Wednesday news release. Subsequent investigation confirmed her car was the one involved in the incident, the agency said.
The Wednesday news release identified her car as a gray 2004 Honda Civic with a New Hampshire registration, though Sunday's press release described the unknown gray sedan as being registered in Vermont.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.