CHARLESTOWN — Police have identified the body found floating in the Connecticut River in Charlestown Saturday morning as that of a Vermont man reported missing.
N.H. State Police, in conjunction with investigators from the Hartford, Vt., police department, identified the victim as Randy Koloski, 68, of Sharon, Vt. According to a news release issued by N.H. State Police Sunday night, Koloski had been reported missing and was the subject of a joint search by the Hartford Police Department and Vermont State Police earlier in the week.
Foul play is not suspected, according to the release, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord. State police indicated Koloski didn't die in Charlestown but was carried downstream by the river current.
N.H. State Police said they received a call at around 10 a.m. Saturday after two hunters found the body of a white male in the river. Besides state police and its Marine Patrol, N.H. Fish and Game, Charlestown police and fire departments, North Walpole fire personnel and Hartford, Vt., police responded to the call.
Anyone who may have further information about the incident is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 802-295-9425 or N.H. State Police Det. Sgt. Michael McLaughlin at 603-419-0130, or send email to Michael.J.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.
This report has been updated.