HINSDALE — David Lent, 47, and his son, Tyler Gilbert, 12, died Wednesday in a shooting incident on Plain Road, authorities said that night.
The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at a private residence, N.H. Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Col. Nathan Noyes and Hinsdale police Chief Charles Rataj announced in a news release.
All of the people who police believe were involved have been identified, according to the release. There does not appear to be any danger to the public, it says.
Associate Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin told WMUR on Wednesday night that authorities don't expect to arrest anyone in connection with the shooting incident, which he called "contained." Autopsies on Lent and Gilbert are expected to be completed Thursday, he said.
State and local authorities announced Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating two suspicious deaths in Hinsdale. Police could be seen going in and out of a house in the 700s block of Plain Road.
Neighbors, who asked The Sentinel not to use their names, said they heard a popping sound earlier that day, which they said sounded like a staple gun.
Kate Giaquinto, a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that members of the State Police's Major Crime Unit responded to the deaths but declined to share more information.
Rataj also declined a request for more details at that time, referring that inquiry to the attorney general's office.