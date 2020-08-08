MARLBOROUGH — Police are investigating a fight Friday night in which someone fired a gun, but no one was injured.
N.H. State Police responded to 21 Water St. at 8:02 p.m. Friday for a report of three to five people fighting, Sgt. Sean Eaton said Saturday. Authorities spoke to three men in their late 20s or early 30s, but have not made any arrests. Eaton declined to release the name of anyone involved, citing the ongoing investigation, but said the people involved in the fight know one another.
"We’re confident we’ve identified the main people involved, and we don’t believe that there’s an ongoing threat to the public or anything at this time," Eaton said.
Police can confirm that at least one round was fired, but no one was struck by the bullet, Eaton said. Authorities secured a search warrant for the property and found a handgun, he added.
Officers from the Keene and Dublin police departments assisted State Police at the scene. Police were at the home on Water Street investigating until about 2 a.m. Saturday, Eaton said.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact State Police Trooper Aramus Caraballo at 358-3333 or at aramus.caraballo@dos.nh.gov.