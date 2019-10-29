The Keene Police Department has nearly tripled its goal for the fifth annual Beards for Bucks fundraiser, which ends Thursday.
The fundraiser allows officers to grow their facial hair through the month of October. As their beards grow, so does awareness and donations for children who are victims of physical and sexual abuse or who witness violent crimes.
Police departments in Charlestown, Chesterfield, Marlborough, Peterborough, Walpole and Winchester are also participating.
"Year-round, you don’t see us with beards, so it’s actually a conversation starter," Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said. "It’s beneficial for us because we like to have beards, but we aren’t allowed to have them because of policy and grooming standards."
All of the proceeds go to fund programs at local child advocacy centers. Money raised by participating departments in Cheshire County will benefit the Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center in Keene, while Peterborough's fundraising efforts will benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Hillsborough County and Charlestown is raising money for the Child Advocacy Center of Grafton and Sullivan counties.
And even those who can't grow a beard can still participate.
Keene Police Detective Jen Truman said her husband grows out his beard in her honor, which helps increase the fundraising efforts in the community.
One other woman in the department, Administrative Assistant Sherri Beckta, bought a fake beard to wear, she added.
Although the Keene Police Department set its goal at $2,000, the 18 officers participating have already raised $5,675. This total doesn't include cash donations, Tenney said.
Sgt. Christopher Simonds and Sgt. James Cemorelis hold the top spots, with more than $1,000 raised each.
Keene's total is substantially higher than previous years, according to Truman, by "at least a few thousand dollars."
"I'm a big advocate, so I'm glad that we've raised so much," she said.
Child advocacy centers took over the interview process in 2007 for cases of child abuse or children who witness violent crimes victims from police detectives, social workers and other caseworkers, according to Carlos H. Agudelo, program coordinator and forensic interviewer for the Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center. Before that, he said, the child was put through more than one interview by several different people.
"It's more child-friendly and less traumatizing for the child and the family," he said.
In an average year, the Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center will conduct about 120 interviews, or about 10 per month, according to Agudelo.
The biggest issue the center faces, though, is that many New Hampshire residents aren't aware they're legally obligated to report child abuse, Agudelo said.
"People should be looking for the signs of child abuse ... and if [an adult] sees signs of abuse, they are mandated to report that to authorities," he said. Those signs can include withdrawal, defiant behavior and changes in school performance, he said.
That's why the awareness Beards for Bucks raises and the support from local law enforcement is so important, he added.
"It's a team effort to help children in need."
To donate to the Beards for Bucks campaign, visit beardsforbucks.org/KeenePD and search for the officer or police department of your choice. Cash donations are also accepted at participating police departments.
If you suspect child abuse, call the N.H. Division for Children, Youth and Families at 1-800-894-5533 or contact your local police.