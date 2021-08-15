WESTMORELAND — Foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman who was found in the area of Partridge Brook on Sunday afternoon, according to N.H. State Police.
In a news release issued Sunday night, police say they received a report of a possible drowning in the brook around 3:25 p.m. During the initial investigation, they learned the woman had been found along the shore of the brook.
“The victim was identified as a missing adult female from out of state,” the release said. “Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.”
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Monday by the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. State Police could not immediately be reached for additional information.
Partridge Brook Road is in northwestern Westmoreland, not far from the Vermont border. State troopers were still on the scene around 5 p.m. Sunday and had taped off an area adjacent to a home.
In addition to N.H. State Police Marine Patrol and Troop C, responding agencies included the fire departments from Westmoreland, Walpole and Chesterfield.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 227-2112, or by email at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.