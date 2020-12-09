FITZWILLIAM — A town resident faces several charges after police say he barricaded himself inside his home with a woman and her 4-year-old daughter.
David S. Lent, 47, was arrested Wednesday morning after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and possible assault at 96 Upper Troy Road, according to a news release Fitzwilliam Police Chief Leonard DiSalvo issued Wednesday evening.
Police, who headed to the scene shortly after 7 a.m., eventually entered the home and took Lent into custody, the release says. He was charged with false imprisonment, two counts of simple assault-domestic violence, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
DiSalvo told The Sentinel that police unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate with Lent for approximately 10 minutes at the rear door of the residence before forcing entry after an officer witnessed Lent assault the woman.
Lent then barricaded all three in a second-story bedroom, but was taken into custody within five minutes of police entering the home, DiSalvo said.
The woman, who DiSalvo says is known to Lent, suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and the child was unharmed, the chief said. DiSalvo said he was uncertain what led to the incident, but described it as "a verbal argument that escalated."
Fitzwilliam police were assisted by Troy police, N.H. State Police, the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office, Rindge police and the N.H. Fish and Game Department. Ambulances from Fitzwilliam, Troy and DiLuzio Ambulance Service were also on the scene.
Lent is being held without bail at the Cheshire County jail. He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday at the 8th Circuit Court District Division in Jaffrey.