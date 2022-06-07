We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
A potential threat made against ConVal Regional High School on social media Wednesday is considered “not credible” by Peterborough police, the ConVal School District said in a news release Monday.
An investigation by the Peterborough Police Department and FBI authorities identified the person responsible for the potential threat, but the release did not state the person’s identity nor how the investigation determined the threat to be not credible.
Parents, staff and students notified the district of the threatening statement Wednesday — a post made on Instagram shortly after midnight — and district officials contacted Peterborough police and the FBI.
“Numerous members of the ConVal community were proactive in bringing this incident to our attention, which allowed for critical work to be done to address it quickly and ensure the continued safety of our students and staff,” ConVal Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo said in the release.
The district said it increased police presence at its schools Wednesday after being informed of the social media statement.
“I am grateful for the cooperative work of the Peterborough Police Department and FBI on this matter, and relieved to know that the individual has been identified,” Saunders said in the release. “Still, any instance where threatening language is used is one that merits our serious consideration, as was the case in this instance.”
The superintendent’s office did not return a call requesting additional information on the investigation before publication.
ConVal Regional High School serves Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple.
