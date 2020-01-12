WINCHESTER — A Hinsdale resident was charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash early Friday morning that left him with serious injuries.
Shortly after 3 a.m., first responders extricated 36-year-old Scott C. Tommila from a vehicle that hit a tree off Old Westport Road, according to a post on the Winchester Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday.
Police Chief Mike T. Tollett confirmed Sunday that Tommila, the driver, was the only person in the vehicle.
Tollett said Tommila was taken to Cheshire Medical Center with injuries that included nine broken ribs, a broken femur and hip, and concerns of possible swelling on the brain. Tollett said as far as he knew, Tommila was still at the Keene hospital as of Sunday morning.
While at Cheshire Medical Center, the police department’s Facebook post says, Tommila was charged with negligent operation, driving after a license suspension and DWI, subsequent offense. The latter means Tommila has been convicted of a previous DWI, Tollett said, though he didn’t have details because he said it didn’t occur in Winchester.
Tommila was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear Jan. 22 in 8th Circuit Court in Keene.