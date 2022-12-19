A man who police said was driving more than 80 miles per hour crashed into a tree on Marlboro Street in Keene after fleeing from an officer early Monday morning, according to Keene police Lt. Mike Kopcha.
Kopcha said the 38-year-old driver suffered a "significant injury" in the crash, which occurred at about 2:20 a.m., and was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Police attempted to pull over the driver for speeding on Main Street, but he instead sped up, moving onto Marlboro Street and then crashing into a tree as he tried to turn right onto Optical Avenue, Kopcha said.
The driver was estimated to be speeding at more than 80 miles per hour for about 1.8 miles before the crash, Kopcha said.
The man's name has not been released because his family may not have been alerted to his medical condition yet, Kopcha said Monday. The man is being treated for his injuries and has not been charged as of Monday afternoon, Kopcha said.
In addition to numerous calls about downed trees and wires Friday associated with the overnight snowstorm, as well as vehicle mishaps due to slippery roads, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Saturday through Sun… Read moreFire Mutual Aid Log, Dec. 19, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.