SULLIVAN — Detectives are investigating a domestic disturbance that left one person with a non-fatal gunshot wound this weekend, according to N.H. State Police.
At around 5 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the report of a gunshot victim on Valley Road in Sullivan, State Police Staff Sgt. Daniel Brow said. On Monday morning, Brow did not know the address where the incident took place.
Police learned of an incident of domestic violence involving a father, daughter and son (both adults), Brow said. Police have not released their names.
The father allegedly shot his son in the leg, according to Brow, who said the wound was non-life-threatening. Brow said he didn’t know the circumstances that led to the altercation, but detectives are investigating the case.
Charges haven't yet been filed in the incident, but could be, Brow said.
The son was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene before being moved to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, Brow said. As of Monday morning, police did not have an update about the man’s condition, he added.