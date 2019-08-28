Images shared

Police Wednesday shared these images of a vehicle seen on surveillance video near the location of recent mill fire in Winchester. Police are asking that anyone that recognizes the vehicle to contact Det. Michael Carrier at 603-239-4814; Fire Investigator Anthony Harvey, NH State Fire Marshal’s Office, at 603-223-4289; or the Arson Hotline, at 1-800-400-3526.

ASHUELOT — Police are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred Sunday at the vacant Old Paper Mill on Recycle Way.

The Winchester Fire and Police Department were called to the mill around noon Sunday for a report of a fire in the building, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Winchester police Det. Michael Carrier said Wednesday morning that the fire was extinguished within 15 or 20 minutes. The building, which has been empty for more than a decade, was not significantly damaged, he said, as “combustible material” inside the structure was primarily what burned. No one was injured in the fire, according to the Facebook post.

Since the mill was shut down, there have been instances of graffiti and trespassing there, Carrier said.

Carrier declined to elaborate on why the fire is considered suspicious, citing the ongoing investigation, but said police have identified a vehicle of interest that was caught on surveillance video in the area. The vehicle may be a blue Buick Lucerne or LaCrosse, Carrier said.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call the Winchester Police Department at 239-4814, Fire Investigator Anthony Harvey of the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office at 223-4289, or the arson hotline at 1-800-400-3526.

