ASHUELOT — Police are investigating as suspicious a fire that occurred Sunday at the vacant Old Paper Mill on Recycle Way.
The Winchester Fire and Police Department were called to the mill around noon Sunday for a report of a fire in the building, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.
Winchester police Det. Michael Carrier said Wednesday morning that the fire was extinguished within 15 or 20 minutes. The building, which has been empty for more than a decade, was not significantly damaged, he said, as "combustible material" inside the structure was primarily what burned. No one was injured in the fire, according to the Facebook post.
Since the mill was shut down, there have been instances of graffiti and trespassing there, Carrier said.
Carrier declined to elaborate on why the fire is considered suspicious, citing the ongoing investigation, but said police may be releasing more information today about a vehicle of interest in the case.
"There are some areas here that have surveillance video, so we’re still in the process of reviewing that video," Carrier said.
Anyone who has information related to the fire or who observed suspicious activity around the time of the incident is asked to call the Winchester Police Department at 239-4814.