Keene police are investigating two deaths considered untimely, although a lieutenant said they don't appear to be suspicious.
Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. Steven Tenney said, police were sent with an ambulance to an apartment at 82 Spring St., after a family member found two people unresponsive.
Both were dead upon emergency responders' arrival, according to Tenney.
"At this time, there doesn't appear to be any[thing] suspicious or any type of foul play," he said.
Keene police, along with the state medical examiner's office, are investigating the two adults' cause of death. Tenney declined to identify them, pending notification of family.