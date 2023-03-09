LANGDON — Next week, a new operating budget and a request for a new police vehicle are on the table at Langdon's annual town meeting.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: $731,326, down $39,515, or 5.1 percent, from the $770,841 budget voters approved last year. Selectman Devin Gallagher said that last year the town was able to use federal funds to purchase all salt, sand and gravel needed for the 2023 fiscal year, which is the main driver of the budget decrease.
Other warrant articles:
* Whether to raise $75,000 for a new police vehicle. Of this, $35,000 would be taken from the Police Cruiser Capital Reserve Fund, $16,000 from the town fund balance and the remaining $24,000 from new taxes.
* To see if the town will vote to raise $70,000 to pave and stripe the front part of the parking lot at Langdon's municipal building. Half of this would come from the town fund balance and the other half from taxes.
* Another article seeks $2,500 for a new computer for the police department.
* Additional articles on the warrant call for a sum of $95,000 to be raised from taxes and placed in capital reserve accounts.
Contested races: None.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the town's municipal building.
Town meeting: Tuesday, March 14, at 7:15 p.m., at town hall.
