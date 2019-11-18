JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — An investigation into a Nov. 8 crash remains an active one as Highway Patrol continues to look into circumstances surrounding the collision that killed a Massachusetts woman who grew up in New Hampshire.
Morgan Patten, 24, was killed and a second passenger seriously injured after Hunter Wells, a Camp Lejeune Marine, crashed his Cheverolet Silverado pick-up truck while traveling at a high rate of speed on White Oak River Road near U.S. 17, said Highway Patrol Sgt. John Edwards.
Edwards said Wells went off the side of the road to the right, overcorrected and then crashed after crossing the center line and driving off the left side of the road.
Wells is charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, speeding and other traffic violations.
As Wells awaits his scheduled court date of Dec. 9 in Onslow County, Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
Edwards said the investigation is an active one and they are not releasing any further details of the investigation beyond the basic collision information.
Highway Patrol has had some assistance in the investigation.
"The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is helping in different areas of the investigation," Edwards.
Edwards said Patten's parents, who live in New Hampshire, have been to Jacksonville and met with Highway Patrol. According to her obituary, Patten was born in Lebanon and attended Kearsarge Regional schools and graduated from Southern N.H. University. She had recently become engaged and was enrolled in Roger Williams University in a program to begin next year.
Her parents own a lumber company in Lempster.
Wells was initially taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with non-life-threatening injuries and then released to the custody of the Marine Corps after being charged.
The second passenger, Camp Lejeune Marine Charles Corwall, 20, was seriously injured and taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Edwards said he is expected to make a full recovery.
The current status of each Marine was not immediately available.