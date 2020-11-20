Keene police arrested a Concord man Wednesday morning, alleging he stole several items, including a laptop, from a building on the Cheshire Medical Center campus.
Terrence Wigglesworth, 28, has been charged with burglary after police say he entered the medical center's Kingsbury House Tuesday night via an unlocked door and took a laptop, a blanket, headphones and a dollar bill folded into an origami ring.
The building is adjacent to Cheshire Medical Center's treatment units as well as The Children's Learning Center, a child-care facility for Cheshire Medical employees. It mostly houses administrative offices, including the medical center's communications operations, according to Matthew Barone, a hospital spokesman.
Barone said usually there is no patient information stored in the building, but temporarily, the offices are housing some patient records, which are locked.
He added Friday morning he was unsure why the door was left unlocked. "From what I know as of yesterday," he said, "we are conducting a review of security procedures and additional equipment to better secure the building."
Staff arriving around 8 a.m. on Wednesday found multiple items out of place, an upturned trash bin and that some food in the refrigerator had been eaten, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
Tenney said Cheshire Medical security told Keene police that cameras showed Wigglesworth — who had been in the emergency unit Tuesday night, according to security — entered Kingsbury House around 11 that night. Security footage also showed him leaving the building toward Court Street, Tenney said.
He explained that Keene police found Wigglesworth on Court Street Wednesday morning wearing the same clothing he had on the previous night and with the origami ring on his finger.
Wigglesworth admitted to entering the building, taking the items and eating food in the refrigerator, Tenney said. He also told police he is homeless and had missed his ride back to Concord, according to the lieutenant.
Tenney said Keene police found the stolen laptop across the street from the Kingsbury building, where Wigglesworth told them he had left it.
Wigglesworth was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Cheshire County Superior Court, according to a court representative. No trial has been scheduled yet, she said.
He is being held without bail at the Cheshire County jail in Keene because he is on probation related to a previous charge in Concord, Tenney said.