A Claremont man was arrested by Keene police early Thursday morning after allegedly shooting a Keene woman in the leg with a cross-bow-style BB gun.
David Brooks, 29, was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a felony, and domestic violence simple assault, a misdemeanor, according to Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal.
The initial call came in around 4:30 a.m., Derendal said, when the woman — who knows Brooks — went into Cumberland Farms with an injured leg. The incident occurred at the woman’s residence on Marlboro Street, where Derendal said Brooks was arrested.
The woman did not need medical attention, Derendal noted. He was not sure what time she was shot or how much longer after the incident she arrived at the Main Street gas station.
Brooks is being arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court on Friday afternoon.