HINSDALE — Police Chief Todd Faulkner has announced plans to leave the Hinsdale Police Department early next year and take a position as second-in-command of the N.H. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
His last day with Hinsdale is Jan. 6, Faulkner said Tuesday.
Faulkner has been at the department for 23 years and became chief in 2012. During that time, he said, he has developed expertise in child abuse investigations and computer forensics, which he has used as a member of the multi-agency ICAC task force.
In the past year, Faulkner also joined the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office to work in its new forensic lab, supported by an ICAC grant.
Faulkner said he has been promoted to a lieutenant in the sheriff’s office and will remain on staff there, while working full-time as the state supervisor for the New Hampshire task force, its second-ranking position. ICAC will pay the bulk of his salary, he said.