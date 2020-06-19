Police have arrested a Keene man and charged him with arson, alleging he deliberately set a fire in his Court Street apartment Friday evening.
Colin Momeyer, 39, is being held at the Cheshire County jail, pending his arraignment Monday on the class A felony charge, according to a news release the Keene Police Department issued late Friday night.
The fire was called in a little before 6:30 p.m. and was soon upgraded to a second-alarm blaze. Fire Chief Mark Howard said firefighters reported heavy smoke in a third-floor apartment at 11 Court St., the building that houses the Machina Arts and China Wok restaurants.
Howard said they were able to contain the fire to that apartment, and no other units were damaged.
By 7 p.m., firefighters were already lowering the two ladders that had gone up to the third floor. The restaurants reopened by 7:30 p.m., Howard said, and firefighters were working to reopen the second and third floors.
Several police cruisers and multiple Keene police officers were also there, some directing traffic away from Court Street and others standing outside the building.
The Keene Police Department's news release said a "preliminary investigation revealed the fire was likely set deliberately," but offered no further details.
The investigation is continuing, and the police department is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Steve LaMears at 357-9820.
This article has been updated with information from the Keene Police Department's statement late Friday night, including the allegation that it was arson and the person who has been charged.