Jake's 5 Star Convenience and Deli was broken into Monday night and three donation jars were taken from the front counter, according to Keene police.
The jars were to benefit The Community Kitchen in Keene, BAPS Hindu temple and a veterans organization, owner Dhruv Patel said.
Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said the jars had an undisclosed amount of cash in them, and no merchandise was taken from the store, at 65 Roxbury St.
The suspect, who police believe is male based on the security-camera footage, broke the store's glass front door with a hammer, Tenney said.
Police have a suspect in mind, but the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Keene police at 357-9813.