BRATTLEBORO — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries when struck by a car at the intersection of Canal Street and South Main Street on Sunday, according to police.
The pedestrian, whose name police declined to include in a news release Sunday night, was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. The time of the incident was not stated in the release.
Brattleboro police couldn’t be reached Monday morning for more information.
Canal Street was temporarily closed Sunday while first responders, who also included Brattleboro Fire Department and Rescue Inc. ambulance service, worked in that area, according to the news release.
The driver, a Brattleboro woman, remained on scene and spoke with police officers, the release states. She was not issued a ticket because the collision did not take place at a crosswalk.