BRATTLEBORO — A local man has been charged after police say he yelled vulgarities and racial slurs at people peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd Tuesday.
Floyd, a black Minnesota man, died May 25 while being arrested by Minneapolis police.
Just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Brattleboro police received a report of a man on Main Street, later identified as Robert Shipley, who was being verbally abusive and making lewd comments to the protesters, according to a statement issued by police.
An investigation found Shipley, 66 of Brattleboro approached a group of females, including some juveniles, who were peacefully protesting, and began yelling vulgarities and racial slurs at them, police said. He continued yelling racial slurs from across the street, and then approached another group of young females and yelled at them, according to police.
One female told police she felt threatened by Shipley’s words and actions, the police statement said.
Shipley was later found by police and charged with hate-motivated disorderly conduct, according to authorities. He is scheduled to appear in the Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division in Brattleboro at a later date.
In a video that has widely circulated on the Internet and on television news reports, a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, is seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, while Floyd repeatedly says he can’t breathe. Chauvin and other officers on the scene have been charged in connection with Floyd’s death. The incident has sparked protests nationwide, highlighting racial tensions and calling for an end to police brutality, as well as reform of the country’s criminal justice system.